It’s a minor league signing, but it is a signing nonetheless. Also, the Lockout has begun.
Guardians News
Cleveland Guardians sign RHP Enyel De Los Santos to minor league deal - cleveland.com
Enyel De Los Santos, who pitched for the Phillies and Pirates last season, will go to big-league spring training with Cleveland in 2022.
Guardians Sign Enyel De Los Santos - MLB Trade Rumors
The Guardians have signed De Los Santos to a minor league contract with an invitation to Spring Training
Cleveland Guardians Sign Hard-Throwing Pitcher Enyel De Los Santos - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Indians News, Analysis and More
The 25-year-old right handed pitcher gets a minor league contract with an invite to spring training.
Around the League
- Everything you need to know about the lockout
- A letter to baseball fans from Rob Manfred
- Storylines surrounding 2022 HOF vote
- Twins sign Dylan Bundy to one-year deal
- Vin Scully on Gil Hdges
