It’s a minor league signing, but it is a signing nonetheless. Also, the Lockout has begun.

Guardians News

Enyel De Los Santos, who pitched for the Phillies and Pirates last season, will go to big-league spring training with Cleveland in 2022.

Guardians Sign Enyel De Los Santos - MLB Trade Rumors

The Guardians have signed De Los Santos to a minor league contract with an invitation to Spring Training

Cleveland Guardians Sign Hard-Throwing Pitcher Enyel De Los Santos - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Indians News, Analysis and More

The 25-year-old right handed pitcher gets a minor league contract with an invite to spring training.

Around the League