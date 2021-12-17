Guardians minor-league catcher Andrés Meléndez dies suddenly at 20

Cleveland Guardians catching prospect Andrés Meléndez has died at the age of 20. The team announced his passing with a statement on Twitter:

R.I.P. Andrés Meléndez. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, teammates and those who knew him. pic.twitter.com/ehyrF7C7df — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) December 17, 2021

Meléndez had spent just one season in the Cleveland organization, but his impact was immediate. Josh Wolf, another recent addition to the organization and Meléndez’s teammate at Single-A Lynchburg, shared his condolences.

I never thought I would be saying these words but RIP mi hermano. Anyone who knew or played with Andres saw the joy he brought everyday. He was always bringing positive energy to the field and locker room. He was a fantastic teammate and an even better person. Love you Andres. pic.twitter.com/bN1YpCtXU5 — Josh Wolf (@JoshWolf30) December 17, 2021

Lynchburg’s Director of Broadcast and Media Relations, Maura Sheridon, echoed similar thoughts on the positive energy that Meléndez brought during his short time with the Hillcats.

I’m completely floored. Andres was a sweet soul. He brought me food on the road from Venezuela, so eager to have me try it. We with the @LynHillcats are heartbroken. https://t.co/0Aif1ziDNE — Maura Sheridan (@MauraSheridan) December 17, 2021

Meléndez spent the first two years of his career in the Milwaukee Brewers system before joining Cleveland in a trade following the 2019 season.