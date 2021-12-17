 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Guardians minor-league catcher Andrés Meléndez dies suddenly at 20

The tragic death was announced by the team last night

By Matt Lyons
Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians catching prospect Andrés Meléndez has died at the age of 20. The team announced his passing with a statement on Twitter:

Meléndez had spent just one season in the Cleveland organization, but his impact was immediate. Josh Wolf, another recent addition to the organization and Meléndez’s teammate at Single-A Lynchburg, shared his condolences.

Lynchburg’s Director of Broadcast and Media Relations, Maura Sheridon, echoed similar thoughts on the positive energy that Meléndez brought during his short time with the Hillcats.

Meléndez spent the first two years of his career in the Milwaukee Brewers system before joining Cleveland in a trade following the 2019 season.

