Spring training single-game tickets are now available

Morning news and notes for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

By woodsmeister
The queue for tickets at Cleveland Indians baseball. Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

With the lockout underway, these tickets (aka packets of electrons) will likely be of little worth.

Cleveland Guardian news

Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Tena awakens: 40-man roster review and podcast - cleveland.com
Jose Tena hit 16 homers at Single-A Lake County, won a Gold Glove for his play at shortstop, and won the Arizona Fall League batting title.

Cleveland Guardians put single-game spring training tickets on sale Saturday - cleveland.com
The Cleveland Guardians, MLB's lockout notwithstanding, are scheduled to open their spring training season Feb. 26 against the Reds.

Can Bryan Lavastida’s bat get him to the big leagues ahead of schedule? Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at the catcher's rise through Cleveland's farm system.

Around the league

