N&N: So far, free agents earned more $/WAR than last offseason

Even though the MLB owners locked out the players recently, they did so not before signing a bunch of free agents. And these free agents got quite a bit more per projected win above replacement than their peers did in the prior offseason.

Cedric Mullins stopped switch hitting and broke out in a big way. Is that a good bet to continue? Let’s hope so, if the Guardians trade for him.

If you’re the type who buys tickets for events that might not happen as scheduled, Spring Training tickets go on sale Saturday.

Normally this is a Hoynesfree Zone on Wednesdays, but there isn’t much else, so FYI: he wrote about Jose Tena.

One individual who isn’t faring so well is this former Pulaski Braves infielder who seems to have finally reached a point when he can no longer fool others into believing him.