Baseball America releases their top prospects for the Guardians

News and Notes for Tuesday, December 14

By woodsmeister
Cleveland Indians Summer Workouts
Remember Nolan Jones, last year’s top prospect?
Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

BA releases top prospects for the Guardians

Guardians News

Fast track agrees with Cleveland Guardians’ Brayan Rocchio: 40-man roster review podcast - cleveland.com

In 2018 Bryan Rocchio was 17 and playing in the Dominican Summer League. This November he was placed on the 40-man roster, bringing him ever closer to the big leagues.

2022 Cleveland Guardians Top MLB Prospects
Ranking the best prospects in the Cleveland Guardians farm system, projecting their 2025 lineup, rotation and more. (Paywall)

Around the League

Baseball road trip destinations for every state

A look back at MLB expansion draft history

Puig reported to have secretly settled two sexual assault accusations in 2017

More From Covering the Corner

