N&N: Guardians outfield among club’s top needs

Imaginary conversations by the Guardians before MLB went dark | cleveland.com

From Paul Hoynes:

A lot of teams did a lot of business before the industry went dark on Dec. 1. A lot of teams didn’t, including the Guardians. Here are 10 imaginary questions that were suspended in midair as they left the mouths of executives Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff because of the work stoppage.

The source of the answers is self-explanatory.

No. 1: Are we really going to open next season with Bradley Zimmer and Oscar Mercado in the starting outfield?

A. Nothing is for certain until the lockout ends. Teams are still allowed to talk to other teams about trades. They can plot, navigate and negotiate. They just can’t complete those trades until the lockout ends.