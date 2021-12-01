 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Some teams awake, you know which one is excluded

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

MLB teams are rushing to sign free agents prior to locking out the players, which makes no sense to me, but alas, we have some news:

LGFTs who signed with NotCleveland

More dudes who signed with NotCleveland

  • Raisel Iglesias is staying in Anaheim for 4 more years.
  • James Paxton signed with the Red Sox. 10 million. So, probably 2 million per inning.
  • Emilio Pagan signed a 1-year deal with SD.
  • Javy Baez scored a ton of that Detroit pizza money.

Unfortunate happenings

  • MLB used two different baseballs in 2021, seemingly because they wanted to, and not because of the excuse they supposedly made to the MLBPA.
  • It sucks because it’s true

caption ref

