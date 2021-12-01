Some teams awake, you know which one is excluded

MLB teams are rushing to sign free agents prior to locking out the players, which makes no sense to me, but alas, we have some news:
LGFTs who signed with NotCleveland
- Yan Gomes spurned his ex-teammates and signed with the Cubs.
- Tampa traded Joey Wendle to Miami for an OF.
- Cesar will try to establish a government in DC.
- Clint Frazier signed with the Cubs.
- SOURCES said Roberto Perez was talking to the Pirates and SOURCES were on to something, as he signed with them.
More dudes who signed with NotCleveland
- Raisel Iglesias is staying in Anaheim for 4 more years.
- James Paxton signed with the Red Sox. 10 million. So, probably 2 million per inning.
- Emilio Pagan signed a 1-year deal with SD.
- Javy Baez scored a ton of that Detroit pizza money.
Unfortunate happenings
- MLB used two different baseballs in 2021, seemingly because they wanted to, and not because of the excuse they supposedly made to the MLBPA.
- It sucks because it’s true
The Mets sign Max Scherzer— Mike Goldfarb (@MikeGoldFool) November 30, 2021
The Rangers sign Corey Seager
The Mariners sign Robbie Ray
The Guardians sign… fell over pic.twitter.com/gTTxPISFUs
