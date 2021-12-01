Some teams awake, you know which one is excluded

MLB teams are rushing to sign free agents prior to locking out the players, which makes no sense to me, but alas, we have some news:

LGFTs who signed with NotCleveland

More dudes who signed with NotCleveland

Raisel Iglesias is staying in Anaheim for 4 more years.

James Paxton signed with the Red Sox. 10 million. So, probably 2 million per inning.

Emilio Pagan signed a 1-year deal with SD.

Javy Baez scored a ton of that Detroit pizza money.

Unfortunate happenings

MLB used two different baseballs in 2021, seemingly because they wanted to, and not because of the excuse they supposedly made to the MLBPA.

It sucks because it’s true

The Mets sign Max Scherzer



The Rangers sign Corey Seager



The Mariners sign Robbie Ray



The Guardians sign… fell over pic.twitter.com/gTTxPISFUs — Mike Goldfarb (@MikeGoldFool) November 30, 2021