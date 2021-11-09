Finalists announced for major awards

Winners for Rookie of the Year, MVP, Cy Young and Manager of the Year will be announced, beginning Monday, November 15.

Guardians News

Can a healthy Aaron Civale give Cleveland 200 innings in 2022? - cleveland.com

Breaking down Aaron Civale's season and what to expect in 2022.

Terry Francona 'Working Hard' To Return To Cleveland Amid Health Issues

Can Francona last a whole season in the dugout?

Around the League