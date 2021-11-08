N&N: No Gold Gloves for Guardians

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Jose Ramirez, Myles Straw miss out on Gold Glove awards | cleveland.com

From Joe Noga:

Ramírez, a finalist at third base for the third time in his career, posted a career-high 10 defensive runs saved according to Fangraphs.com, but committed 15 errors, also a career high. He routinely made difficult plays appear routine when charging in on balls hit slowly in front of home plate.

Oakland’s Matt Chapman captured the award for the third time in his career. Tampa Bay’s Joey Wendle was the other finalist.

Straw, a first-time finalist, made center field look easy in Cleveland after joining the club at the trade deadline. He made several highlight-worthy diving catches and solidified a position that was in flux at the start of the season according to manager Terry Francona.

“Myles Straw coming in answered a question that we – in April, I think we ran four or five different guys out there in center field,” Francona said. “Myles is our center fielder and we feel really good about that.”

Kansas City’s Michael A. Taylor won the award for the first time in his career, beating Straw and Tampa’s Kevin Kiermaier.