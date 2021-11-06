So long, Nick Wittgren, Cam Hill, Frankie Perez

In the first round of the culling of the arm barn herd, Nick Wittgren and Cam Hill passed through waivers. Both elected free agency. Left-hander Frankie Perez was claimed by the Washington Nationals.

Cleveland Guardians outright Nick Wittgren, Cam Hill to Triple-A; Francisco Perez claimed by Nationals - cleveland.com

Wittgren and Hill are now both free agents.

Amed Rosario found his comfort zone in 2021: 40-man roster review - cleveland.com

Rosario's breakout month of August helped carry Cleveland in an offensively-challenged season.

Cleveland Guardians offseason checklist heading into 2022

A look at all the major decisions facing the Guardians' front office in what is a critical offseason.

