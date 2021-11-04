Down comes the first sign

The “Indians” sign on the scoreboard is coming down without ceremony.

Free agents Bryan Shaw, Blake Parker good fit for Cleveland Guardians’ 2022 pen: Paul Hoynes - cleveland.com

Is there a place in the Guardians' 2022 bullpen for two veteran relievers?

The Cleveland ‘Indians’ sign is coming down, signaling the end of the controversial name - CNN

The “Indians” sign atop the left-field scoreboard at Progressive Field that Cleveland baseball fans have known since 1994 started to come down Tuesday.

End of World Series means decision time for Cleveland Guardians on Jose Ramirez, Roberto Perez - cleveland.com

Will they or won't they? The Guardians have five days to act on the 2022 club options for Jose Ramirez and Roberto Perez.

Cleveland's transition to Guardians begins | Ballpark Digest

Cleveland begins the transition to Guardians: the 80-foot Indians script is being taken down at Progressive Field, to be replaced by a Guardians logo for 2022.

Progressive Field construction begins with script 'Indians' sign being taken down

All references to the Cleveland Guardians' former name, including the giant script sign above the scoreboard, will be taken down at Progressive Field.

Cleveland’s Guardians Will Make a Deal to Keep Their New Name - Bloomberg

The dispute between the city’s roller derby team and its renamed baseball team will almost certainly settle out of court.

