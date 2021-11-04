You be the GM: Build a plan to make the first Guardians season a success

With the World Series concluding with a blowout Tuesday night, it’s time to start looking to the future. While we await the official rebranding of the baseball team to the “Cleveland Guardians,” there is still plenty of time to ponder what they should do to make their first reboot year a success.

That leads us conveniently to our yearly series ...

You Be the GM

We encourage all of you to post your offseason plans as a FanPost as we will feature some of our favorite plans on social media and the Covering the Corner front page. While you are free to make any decision you would like in your hypothetical offseason plan, please be aware that not offering José Ramírez an option will result in an instant, permanent ban. Thank you for your cooperation.

[Insert your username]’s Offseason Plan

Arbitration-eligible (with projected salaries from MLBTR):

Austin Hedges – $3.8 million

Nick Wittgren – $2.8 million

Amed Rosario – $5.0 million

Franmil Reyes – $4.4 million

Shane Bieber – $4.8 million

Bradley Zimmer – $1.5 million

Cal Quantrill – $2.8 million

Josh Naylor – $1.2 million

Harold Ramirez – $1.6 million

Contract options (pick up or buy out):

José Ramírez: $12 million ($2 million buyout)

Roberto Pérez: $7 million

Free agents:

Peruse the list of potential free agents and identify at least a couple of players you would pursue, along with the maximum offer you would extend to each of them, and a brief explanation of what you like about the/what role you see them filling for the Guardians. For the sake of argument, it might also be worth noting if you are spending as if you are a billion-dollar organization without a salary cap, or if you are taking the more realistic route and matching the team’s spending patterns.

Trades:

Feel free to propose any potential trades that you think sound reasonable for both sides, and the rationale behind them.

Other transactions:

Have anyone you want to cut? Extend a contract? Maybe a Rule 5 draft selection you’re eyeing? A prospect that should be promoted to start Opening Day? They go here.

The 25-man roster and a summary:

Here’s is the Guardians’ current 40-man roster with contract status included. Not all of those guys will be with the organization come 2022, much less on the active roster. Feel free to list your projected Opening Day 25-man roster, maybe even with a handy depth chart:

SP1:

SP2:

SP3:

SP4:

SP5:

Bullpen:

C:

1B:

2B:

3B:

SS:

LF:

CF:

RF:

DH:

Bench:

