Cleveland City Council approves Guardians lease of Progressive Field through 2036

The Cleveland City Council has approved the Guardians lease through 2036. A total of $435 million worth of renovations are planned, with the Guardians sharing costs with the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, and the State of Ohio.

Cleveland Guardians news

Meanwhile, crickets from the hot stove from the Guardians.

Cleveland Guardians have 7 arbitration-eligible players who must be offered contracts Tuesday - cleveland.com

Shane Bieber and Franmil Reyes are among the Guardians eligible for arbitration this winter.

Guardians sign at stadium still appears to be off-center

Channel 5 noticed it and brought it to the team's notice six days after Covering the Corner did.

Around the league

Rangers sign Corey Seager.

Pirates trade Stallings to Marlins.

Mariners sign Robbie Ray.

Mets sign Max Scherzer.

