Chopless ballpark hosts Atlanta Braves championship

If Tuesday night’s game was any indication, Atlanta baseball fans would be well-served to start some new superstitions.

In Houston, with a 3-2 series lead, the Braves defeated the Astros 7-0 to win their first championship since … some other year.

Max Fried was insanely good, and Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman, and Dansby Swanson provided the offense.

Fried gave up four hits in six innings, but they weren’t exactly well-struck:

Soler’s 3-run homer in the first gave Atlanta a lead that proved to be all they needed. And for his power in the series, he was awarded the series MVP and a hunk of metal.

All these good things took place for the Braves without their infamous crowd theatrics, and with how superstitious fans are, they should consider trying that at home next season.

… with Jason Kipnis playing first base. To replace their icon who moved on to Cleveland.

