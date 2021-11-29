Free-agent signings galore (not in Cleveland)

Here’s to more good than bad this week!
Guardians News
Crickets.
You know you're in the bad place, sports-wise, when the best thing that happened in your sports weekend is Yan Gomes liked Bradley Zimmer's Instagram account— Quincy Wheeler (@QuincyWheeler1) November 29, 2021
Around the league
- LGFG and all-time favorite Corey Kluber heading to Tampa Bay. Kluber gets 1 year, $8 million deal (plus many incentives).
- Mets and Max Scherzer close to deal. As of Monday AM, New York had made highest offer per reports.
- Blue Jays sign Kevin Gausman.
- Rangers to sign Jon Gray.
- Rangers to sign Marcus Semien.
