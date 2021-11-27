Cal Quantrill, Josh Naylor reach Super Two status, will be arbitration eligible

According to MLB Trade Rumors’ Tim Dierkes, the cutoff for Super Two eligibility this year has been set at 2.116, meaning that any player who has accrued more than two years and 116 days of MLB service time as of the end of the 2021 season will be granted an extra year of arbitration in lieu of a minimum, team-controlled salary in 2022.

Going by the playing time on FanGraphs, this means that Cal Quantrill (2.132 years of service time) and Josh Naylor (2.127) will be arbitration-eligible this year, while Myles Straw just narrowly missed with 2.112 years of accrued playing time and will receive a team-controlled salary in 2022. Yu Chang (2.007), Oscar Mercado (2.054), Zach Plesac (2.086), and Aaron Civale (2.058) all finished with more than two years of service time but missed the Super Two cutoff.

Harold Ramirez reached the cutoff as well but was traded to the Cubs last week after being designated for assignment — likely because the Guardians knew his 2.124 years of playing time would be enough to ramp up his salary in 2022.

Quantrill’s season started in the bullpen, but as the injuries to Cleveland’s rotation began to mount, the 26-year-old established himself with 121.0 innings, a 3.12 ERA, and .294 wOBA against as a starter down the stretch. Even with everyone healthy in 2022, he figures to be a lock in the rotation somewhere.

Naylor, on the other hand, was one of many Guardians to hit the injured list last season. He played in just 69 games as a first baseman and right fielder before a June 27 collision with teammate Ernie Clement broke his leg and ended his season. He was slashing .253/.301/.399 with seven home runs (90 wRC+) at the time of the injury.

MLB Trade Rumors estimates Quantrill and Naylor to make $2.8 million and $1.2 million in arbitration, respectively. Both will be arbitration-eligible through 2025.