The Mets are the first to throw some logs on the hot stove

The Mets added three bats to their lineup for Black Friday. I bought a book for my niece. Our Guardians did not make any roster moves for Thanksgiving or Black Friday.

Guardians news

Rating 8 free-agent outfielders tied to 2022 Cleveland Guardians

Rating eight free-agent outfielders tied to the Cleveland Guardians in 2022, as the organization looks to get back into the postseason with some. upgrades.

Nick Sandlin, Eli Morgan look to build on rookie seasons for Guardians in 2022: 40-man roster review podcast - cleveland.com

Dive into what Guardians fans can expect from Nick Sandlin and Eli Morgan in 2022 with Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga.

Cleveland Guardians vaccine mandate

The Cleveland Guardians will require COVID-19 vaccines for employees, the club confirmed to FOX 8 News on Friday.

Should Cleveland Guardians kick the tires on Clint Frazier? Hey, Hoynsie - cleveland.com

People have questions...

Guardians minor leaguer raising money to build community well in his native Dominican Republic – The Athletic (pay wall)

The fundraiser for the well has been active for nearly a month. As of Thursday evening, Elvis Jerez was about $500 shy of his goal.

