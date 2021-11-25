Happy Thanksgiving

Lots of transactions to get through this morning:

Guardians News

Transactions

Guardians’ Justin Garza: Goes unclaimed off waivers - CBSSports.com

Garza was one of three Guardians players who cleared waivers Wednesday after recently being removed from the 40-man roster. The 27-year-old right-hander should still be in line for an invitation to big-league spring training, but his lack of a 40-man spot will make it tough for him to secure a spot in Cleveland’s Opening Day arm barn.

Phillies Claim Scott Moss From Guardians - MLB Trade Rumors

Moss joined the Guardians from the Reds in the Tevor Bauer deal

D-backs claim left-hander Kyle Nelson from Cleveland Guardians

LHP Kyle Nelson has pitched 10.1 innings over 11 appearances in his two years in the MLB, all of which have come out of the arm barn.

Daniel Johnson among three players outrighted to Columbus - Covering the Corner

Johnson went unclaimed on the waiver wire

Other News

Cleveland Guardians’ Yu Chang needs to keep momentum going: 40-man roster review podcast - cleveland.com

A strong second half in 2021 gave Yu Chang a chance to show what he can do for the Guardians at the plate and in the field.

Chris Valaika discusses new role with Cleveland

Sometimes, even coaches can feel like the new kids in school. But for Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika, he’s not letting that prevent him from diving headfirst into his new role. Valaika was an assistant hitting coach for the Cubs this past season before heading to his new job in Cleveland

No One from the City of Cleveland's Law Department Was Present During Progressive Field Deal "Negotiations" | Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

No one from the City of Cleveland's law department was present during two years of meetings on the Progressive Field deal, it was revealed Tuesday....

Ryan Merritt Guardians cult hero

“I’d only made one start in my career,” Merritt said. “At that moment, it was really cool for me just to know that I was even like an option at all to ... come up and be able to pitch in the postseason. It’s even crazier I got the opportunity to.”

Around tne League