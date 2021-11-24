Daniel Johnson among three players outrighted to Columbus

The Cleveland Guardians announced Wednesday afternoon that outfielder Daniel Johnson and relievers Justin Garza and Alex Young have all accepted assignments to Triple-A Columbus after going unclaimed on the waiver wire.

Left-handed reliever Scott Moss was claimed by the Philadelphia Phillies, and Kyle Nelson, another southpaw reliever, was claimed by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Johnson surviving the waiver wire is the most intriguing development. When the organization announced he was being designated for assignment on Nov. 19, Johnson Tweeted that it was a “Blessing in Disguise.” It’s an open question whether a return to Columbus was the blessing he had in mind. Johnson appeared in 30 games for the Guardians last season, slashing .221/.259/.377 in 81 plate appearances.

Garza recorded a 4.71 ERA and 5.30 FIP in 28.2 innings of work last season. Young started last season with the Diamonbacks before being released. He was claimed off waivers by Cleveland midseason and contributed 10.1 innings of relief for them, recording a 7.84 ERA.