Wander Franco signs 12-year extension with Tampa

The city of Tampa, Florida has another star on its hands, and he will now be on a much longer-term contract.

The Rays and Wander Franco agreed to terms on a 12-year extension (11, plus one option year) that maxes out at $223M.

Your move, Guardians. Jose Ramirez is waiting.

Less expensive happenings

• Steven Matz inked a $44M deal with the Cardinals.

• Kendall Graveman is going to now pitch for the White Sox.

• Clint Frazier, DFA’d days ago by NYY, has now been released.

• Kirby Yates is being linked to the DBacks.

• Clayton Kershaw is being linked to the Rangers.

• Adam Cimber has hired a couple of agents! Seems like the kind of player that Sean Payton would give $75M to if he coached baseball.