Former Cleveland All-Star closer Doug Jones dies at age 64

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

The joke about Doug Jones’s fastball was that he could throw it at three speeds: slow, slower, and slowest. He was an unlikely closer who proved that in a time when pitchers were throwing faster and faster, a pitcher could succeed by going against the grain,

Cleveland Indians’ Doug Jones, master of the changeup, dead at 64 - cleveland.com

Doug Jones made up for lost time in the minors by saving 302 of his 303 games after he turned 30. He saved 123 of those games in a Cleveland uniform.

