 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

N&N: Guardians merchandise sales off to a fast start

New, 156 comments

Morning news and notes for Monday, November 22, 2021

By Jason Philipps
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal Karen Schiely via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Here’s to a week with. more good than bad!

Guardians News

Buying Guardians Gear? Many people are, based on early returns | cleveland.com

From Terry Pluto:

When the Guardians introduced their new name, colors and logo – well, I liked most of it.

But not the “Fastball G” logo.

Based on the first day of sales at Progressive Field Friday when Guardians gear became available, lots of fans like the Fastball G. According to Guardians Vice President Curtis Danburg, here are some numbers from the first day of sales at the team shop:

1. More than 750 fans visited the store.

2. There were 2,124 items sold.

3. Nike script Guardians hooded fleece sweatshirt was the best-selling item.

4. The “Fastball G” outsold the Diamond C by a 2-to-1 margin.

5. Sales exceeded the team’s expectations.

Around the League

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...