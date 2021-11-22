N&N: Guardians merchandise sales off to a fast start

Here’s to a week with. more good than bad!

Buying Guardians Gear? Many people are, based on early returns | cleveland.com

From Terry Pluto:

When the Guardians introduced their new name, colors and logo – well, I liked most of it.

But not the “Fastball G” logo.

Based on the first day of sales at Progressive Field Friday when Guardians gear became available, lots of fans like the Fastball G. According to Guardians Vice President Curtis Danburg, here are some numbers from the first day of sales at the team shop:

1. More than 750 fans visited the store.

2. There were 2,124 items sold.

3. Nike script Guardians hooded fleece sweatshirt was the best-selling item.

4. The “Fastball G” outsold the Diamond C by a 2-to-1 margin.

5. Sales exceeded the team’s expectations.