Guardians release 40-man roster

The Guardians have announced their 40-man roster, so let the second-guessing begin.
Guardians News
- Breaking down the new roster
- 11 added to roster and 7 designated for assignment
- Ominous?
- Where to track official roster moved and injuries
- Lots of curiosity about the new merchandise and logos bring crowd to team shop
- A look back at “The Catch”
Around the League
- ZIPS projections will be released beginning Monday.
- Clint Frazier is now available
- Best free agent at every position
