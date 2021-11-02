Cleveland Guardians in process of removing script “Indians” sign above scoreboard

With the World Series ending by tomorrow at the latest, the Cleveland Guardians are beginning the process of their public-facing rebrand away from their old name.

The first, or at least most visible, step is to remove the 80-foot script “Indians” sign above the scoreboard at Progressive Field. The multi-day process started earlier this morning and can be viewed live in the video below courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 news.

The script “I” will be the first piece to come down; as of this writing, it has already begun to be dismantled.

The fixture itself was relit just last March after spending more than a year in the dark.

According to AP’s Tom Withers, the sign — which will be placed in storage — will be replaced by a similar “Guardians” script and the changes will begin in earnest “later this month.”