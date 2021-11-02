November baseball

Playoffs

Yesterday was a travel day, as the teams move to Houston for the finish.

Guardians News and Notes

Cleveland Indians to remove team name from scoreboard | wkyc.com

The Cleveland Indians are removing their team name from the scoreboard at Progressive Field as they prepare to transition into the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland 2021 offseason FAQ

Soon, it will be the offseason for everyone. Mandy Bell answers your questions.

How José Ramírez fits in Cleveland’s future plans: 40-man roster review podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at where Cleveland's perennial MVP candidate figures into the club's future.

Around the League