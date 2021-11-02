November baseball

Playoffs
Yesterday was a travel day, as the teams move to Houston for the finish.
Guardians News and Notes
Cleveland Indians to remove team name from scoreboard | wkyc.com
The Cleveland Indians are removing their team name from the scoreboard at Progressive Field as they prepare to transition into the Cleveland Guardians.
Cleveland 2021 offseason FAQ
Soon, it will be the offseason for everyone. Mandy Bell answers your questions.
How José Ramírez fits in Cleveland’s future plans: 40-man roster review podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at where Cleveland's perennial MVP candidate figures into the club's future.
Around the League
- Bob Melvin is the new manager of the Padres
- This post-season could see record for stolen bases
- Jerry Remy, former second baseman and broadcaster for Boston, dies at age 68
