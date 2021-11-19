 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Guardians making the switch as Rule 5 deadline looms

Morning news and notes for Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

By Matt Lyons
Today is a day that could define the future of Cleveland baseball for several reasons. If you haven’t already noticed, their website, Instagram, and Facebook accounts have migrated to CLEGuardians. The last major domino to fall will be Twitter, which they also likely own but haven’t switched over yet.

WKYC provides a sneak peek at the new team gear available to purchase today at 9 a.m. at the Progressive Field team shop.

GBI provides one last look at the decisions Cleveland has to make by 6 p.m. tonight.

