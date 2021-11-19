Guardians making the switch as Rule 5 deadline looms

Today is a day that could define the future of Cleveland baseball for several reasons. If you haven’t already noticed, their website, Instagram, and Facebook accounts have migrated to CLEGuardians. The last major domino to fall will be Twitter, which they also likely own but haven’t switched over yet.
Cleveland Guardians news
Around the league
- MLB will start providing housing for MiLBers.
- Shohei Ohtani was the unanimous AL MVP, while Bryce Harper takes NL honors.
- Breaking: Carlos Correa eats food.
- Justin Verlander is returning to the Astros on a one-year, $25 million deal.
- The Padres have a lot of issues to address this offseason.
