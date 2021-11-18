Here’s your first look at official Guardians merch

The Cleveland Guardians (still tweeting from @Indians because nothing in this world makes sense) have revealed the first look at the newly stocked Progressive Field Team Shop.

"Okay, people. Tomorrow morning, [9:00AM]! Santa's coming to town!"



The Team Store is officially open for business tomorrow from 9:00AM to 7:00PM! Can't wait to see you there! pic.twitter.com/xh1BG6OdzV — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 18, 2021

The shop opens at 9 a.m. tomorrow for in-person buying, and MLBshop.com will start selling Guardians merch as well. Sometime between now and then the Guardians will also make their full digital transformation across social media.

In the meantime, here are the images of the shop, all courtesy of the soon-to-be Guardians on Twitter.

Happy shopping, Guardians fans.