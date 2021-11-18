 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here’s your first look at official Guardians merch

G’s and C’s as far as the eye can see

By Matt Lyons
@Indians on Twitter

The Cleveland Guardians (still tweeting from @Indians because nothing in this world makes sense) have revealed the first look at the newly stocked Progressive Field Team Shop.

The shop opens at 9 a.m. tomorrow for in-person buying, and MLBshop.com will start selling Guardians merch as well. Sometime between now and then the Guardians will also make their full digital transformation across social media.

In the meantime, here are the images of the shop, all courtesy of the soon-to-be Guardians on Twitter.

Happy shopping, Guardians fans.

