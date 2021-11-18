Happy Guardians Day Eve

Hear ye, hear ye!
Beginning tomorrow, the day of November 19 shall hence be known as Guardians Day for all those who care to celebrate with apparel of officialness and other tchotchkes of mirth and joy which have been held long in waiting for this glorious day.
Cleveland Guardians news
Cleveland Guardians Name To Become Official On Friday - MLB Trade Rumors
The club had been known as the Indians for more than 100 years.
Cleveland Guardians name transition
The Guardians Team Store at Progressive Field will be closed on Thursday to prepare for the changeover and then reopen on Friday from 9 a.m. ET until 7 p.m., featuring new Guardians gear and souvenirs.
Job Posting: Cleveland Guardians Minor League Hitting Coach | FanGraphs Baseball
The Guardians are hiring.
Around the league
- Ray, Burnes win Cy Young Awards.
- Justin Verlander reportedly signs one-year deal to return to Houston.
- Pitchers providing heat for hot stove.
Loading comments...