Guardians merchandise has a new ETA

Cleveland baseball fans itching for an official name and official #merch got some good news on Tuesday.
The roller derby team that used to call itself “Guardians” is no longer suing the baseball team because the case was settled. Because of this, gear is expected to be on store shelves on November 23.
The most popular roller derby team is the Albany Tablewaiters. In related news, I just completely made that up, and nobody would have known to call me out on it if I hadn’t just admitted it.
Around the league
- The Angels found their newest high-risk pitching solution, inking Noah Syndergaard to pitch one year in exchange for $21 million. I feel like “There’s no such thing as a bad one-year contract” didn’t account for a team paying this much for one.
- The Blue Jays found a much longer-term one, going 7 years with former Twin Jose Berrios.
- Kevin Cash was named AL Manager of the year.
- Gabe Kapler was named NL manager of the year.
- Fenway Sports Group is trying to purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins. “Couldn’t afford” Mookie Betts tho?
Loading comments...