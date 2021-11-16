Guardians licensed merchandise misses scheduled entrance

Licensed Guardians apparel was supposed to be released at 9 a.m. yesterday before it was postponed with no explanation.

Cleveland Guardians news

Rays’ Randy Arozarena named AL Rookie of the Year; Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase fifth - cleveland.com

Cincinnati's Jonathan India wins NL Rookie of the Year award.

Triston McKenzie’s strong midseason stretch has Guardians hopeful for a breakout 2022: 40-man roster review

Guardians hopeful that ups and downs will smooth out.

Cleveland Guardians merchandise sales delayed - cleveland.com

The first official merchandise sporting the baseball team’s new nickname was supposed to drop at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Around the league