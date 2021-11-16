 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Guardians licensed merchandise misses scheduled entrance

New, 53 comments

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

By woodsmeister
Baseball: Little League World Series-MLB Players Visit
Emmanuel Clase signing autographs in Williamsport
Stephanie Amador-USA TODAY Sports

Licensed Guardians apparel was supposed to be released at 9 a.m. yesterday before it was postponed with no explanation.

Cleveland Guardians news

Rays’ Randy Arozarena named AL Rookie of the Year; Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase fifth - cleveland.com
Cincinnati's Jonathan India wins NL Rookie of the Year award.

Triston McKenzie’s strong midseason stretch has Guardians hopeful for a breakout 2022: 40-man roster review
Guardians hopeful that ups and downs will smooth out.

Cleveland Guardians merchandise sales delayed - cleveland.com
The first official merchandise sporting the baseball team’s new nickname was supposed to drop at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...