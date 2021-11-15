N&N: Dolans reportedly searching for minority owner for Guardians

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Guardians News

Dolans seek to share larger share of Guardians to new partner | The Athletic ($)

Great read behind paywall from Zack Meisel and Daniel Kaplan. Won’t be quick, but this could most definitely lead to the owner who takes over the club after the Dolans.

Meanwhile, the future is bright up the middle . . .

A 20yr old Jose Tena wins & MiLB gold glove & is tearing the cover off the ball currently in the AFL & might be your 5th best (SS) in the organization under 23yrs old you are deep.



(23) Andres Gimenez

(22) Tyler Freeman

(21) Gabriel Arias

(20) Brayan Rocchio#OurCLE #Future — Indians Prospective (@indiansPro) November 14, 2021

Around the League