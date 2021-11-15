N&N: Dolans reportedly searching for minority owner for Guardians

Here’s to more good than bad this week!
Guardians News
Dolans seek to share larger share of Guardians to new partner | The Athletic ($)
Great read behind paywall from Zack Meisel and Daniel Kaplan. Won’t be quick, but this could most definitely lead to the owner who takes over the club after the Dolans.
Meanwhile, the future is bright up the middle . . .
A 20yr old Jose Tena wins & MiLB gold glove & is tearing the cover off the ball currently in the AFL & might be your 5th best (SS) in the organization under 23yrs old you are deep.— Indians Prospective (@indiansPro) November 14, 2021
(23) Andres Gimenez
(22) Tyler Freeman
(21) Gabriel Arias
(20) Brayan Rocchio#OurCLE #Future
Around the League
- 1 big question facing each club this offseason
- Tigers nearing deal with LHP Eduardo Rodriguez
- Possibly best player in baseball, Ronald Acuna Jr, progressing in return from knee injury
Loading comments...