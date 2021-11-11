Would you like to be a baseball technology fellow for the Guardians? Now is your chance.
Cleveland Guardians News
Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez, Emmanuel Clase nominated for 2021 All-MLB team - cleveland.com
Jose Ramirez is one of seven third basemen nominated, while Emmanuel Clase is one of 16 relief candidates.
Myles Straw solves center field problem for Cleveland Guardians: 40-man roster review - cleveland.com
When Chris Antonetti acquired Myles Straw from Houston last season, he brought more than one gift to the Guardians' table.
Job Posting: Cleveland Guardians Baseball Technology Fellow | FanGraphs Baseball
The Guardians are hiring.
County Council Passes Progressive Field Deal 9-1, Public Spigot Continues to Spew Money for Pro Teams | Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog
Cuyahoga County Council voted 9-1 Tuesday to authorize spending its portion of a $435 million lease agreement with the Cleveland Guardians. The "deal" will keep pro baseball in Cleveland through 2036
Around the League
- 15 to 20 teams send scouts to see if Justin Verlander’s arm is still attached - It is.
- Another “what’s wrong with baseball is that it’s too slow” article
- Voting has begun on 2021 All MLB Team.
Loading comments...