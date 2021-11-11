Would you like to be a baseball technology fellow for the Guardians? Now is your chance.

Cleveland Guardians News

Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez, Emmanuel Clase nominated for 2021 All-MLB team - cleveland.com

Jose Ramirez is one of seven third basemen nominated, while Emmanuel Clase is one of 16 relief candidates.

Myles Straw solves center field problem for Cleveland Guardians: 40-man roster review - cleveland.com

When Chris Antonetti acquired Myles Straw from Houston last season, he brought more than one gift to the Guardians' table.

Job Posting: Cleveland Guardians Baseball Technology Fellow | FanGraphs Baseball

The Guardians are hiring.

County Council Passes Progressive Field Deal 9-1, Public Spigot Continues to Spew Money for Pro Teams | Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Cuyahoga County Council voted 9-1 Tuesday to authorize spending its portion of a $435 million lease agreement with the Cleveland Guardians. The "deal" will keep pro baseball in Cleveland through 2036

Around the League