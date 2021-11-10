Chris Antonetti spotted in Guardians gear at GM Meetings

Slow news day? Yes.
Cleveland Guardians news
Indians baseball president Chris Antonetti, sporting the new style C, said, “I’m confident we’ll be the Guardians.” pic.twitter.com/qssq7CCkAi— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 10, 2021
OK, I guess the bigger story is that the GM Meetings began yesterday, but really just look at that Diamond C in action. It’s a thing of beauty.
MLBPAA 2021 Heart & Hustle Award | MLB
Do I even need to tell you to vote for José Ramírez here?
Around baseball
- Giants GM Farhan Zaidi voted Executive of the Year.
- The Yankees are interested in Carlos Correa and Corey Seager.
- Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bryce Harper are this year’s Hank Aaron Award winners.
- The Athletics are looking to shed payroll.
