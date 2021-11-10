Chris Antonetti spotted in Guardians gear at GM Meetings

Slow news day? Yes.

Cleveland Guardians news

Indians baseball president Chris Antonetti, sporting the new style C, said, “I’m confident we’ll be the Guardians.” pic.twitter.com/qssq7CCkAi — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 10, 2021

OK, I guess the bigger story is that the GM Meetings began yesterday, but really just look at that Diamond C in action. It’s a thing of beauty.

MLBPAA 2021 Heart & Hustle Award | MLB

Do I even need to tell you to vote for José Ramírez here?

Around baseball