N&N: Astros force Game 6, baseball moves into November

World Series: Houston 9, Atlanta 5
- Astros’ bats awaken to keep season alive
- Braves squander early lead
- Zack Greinke records historic pinch-hit single
- Game 5 was the Martin Maldonado game
Not tonight (outside Atlanta clubhouse) pic.twitter.com/Avpw4afDpr— Scott Miller (@ScottMillerBbl) November 1, 2021
Around the League
- Mariners to decline club option on Kyle Seager
- Bob Melvin leaving is bad sign for A’s
- Financing data for MLB parks show sweetheart deals still alive and well
