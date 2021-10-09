 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Giants shut out the Dodgers to start NLDS action

New, 11 comments

News and Notes for Saturday. October 9, 2021

By woodsmeister
Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants - Game One Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Yesterday’s Postseason Baseball

SF 4 - LA 0

SF leads Series 1-0

Logan Webb pitched 7.2 scoreless innings to lead the Giants over the Dodgers in Game One of the NLDS.

Milwaukee 2 - Atlanta 1 - Milwaukee leads Series 1-0

Corbin Burnes outpitched Charlie Morton

Boston 14 - Tampa Bay 6 - Series tied 1-1

Dingers everywhere!

Houston 9 - Chicago 4 - Houston leads series 2-0

Chicago gets outpitched. Surprise, surprise, surprise.

Guardians News

Will the Cleveland Guardians new hitting coach really make a difference? Hey, Hoynsie - cleveland.com
People have questions...

Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez AL finalist for Hank Aaron Award - cleveland.com
Seven players from each league were nominated for the Hank Aaron award, representing the best overall offensive performer from each league.

MLB mailbag podcast on Rule 5 eligible players, hitting coaches, expanded playoffs - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga take reader questions on a variety of MLB topics regarding Cleveland's future.

Believeland, the Cleveland Guardians and legend of Ray Chapman | Baltimore Positive WNST
Interview with Andy Billman, film maker, about "War on the Diamond," which tells the story of the death of Ray Chapman from a pitch thrown by Carl Mays n 1920.

With Guardians, Cleveland Steps Away From an Offensive Name - The New York Times
After years of pressure, and amid a growing trend away from names that reference Indigenous people, the team will drop its “Indians” mascot, which it used for more than 100 years.

Around the League

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...