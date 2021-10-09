Giants shut out the Dodgers to start NLDS action

Yesterday’s Postseason Baseball

SF 4 - LA 0

SF leads Series 1-0

Logan Webb pitched 7.2 scoreless innings to lead the Giants over the Dodgers in Game One of the NLDS.

Milwaukee 2 - Atlanta 1 - Milwaukee leads Series 1-0

Corbin Burnes outpitched Charlie Morton

Boston 14 - Tampa Bay 6 - Series tied 1-1

Dingers everywhere!

Houston 9 - Chicago 4 - Houston leads series 2-0

Chicago gets outpitched. Surprise, surprise, surprise.

Guardians News

Will the Cleveland Guardians new hitting coach really make a difference? Hey, Hoynsie - cleveland.com

People have questions...

Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez AL finalist for Hank Aaron Award - cleveland.com

Seven players from each league were nominated for the Hank Aaron award, representing the best overall offensive performer from each league.

MLB mailbag podcast on Rule 5 eligible players, hitting coaches, expanded playoffs - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga take reader questions on a variety of MLB topics regarding Cleveland's future.

Believeland, the Cleveland Guardians and legend of Ray Chapman | Baltimore Positive WNST

Interview with Andy Billman, film maker, about "War on the Diamond," which tells the story of the death of Ray Chapman from a pitch thrown by Carl Mays n 1920.

With Guardians, Cleveland Steps Away From an Offensive Name - The New York Times

After years of pressure, and amid a growing trend away from names that reference Indigenous people, the team will drop its “Indians” mascot, which it used for more than 100 years.

