Rays, Astros take first games of division round

The Guardians in 2022? Some things to be done – Terry Pluto | Cleveland
Terry Pluto is talking to himself again. Among the interesting insights: He confirmed that the Guardians are unlikely to pick up Roberto Pérez’s option for next year, he expects the payroll to be higher than $70 million, and he doesn’t sound particularly optimistic about a José Ramírez extension.
Not a whole lot else, but José Tena is a High-A All-Star:
Congrats to @LCCaptains INF José Tena on being named to the High-A Central Postseason All-Star Team (as a SS).— Tribeinsider (@tribeinsider) October 7, 2021
Batted .281 (116-413) on the year w/25 2B, 16 HR, 58 RBI in 107 games (T2nd in league in hits, T3rd in 2B)
Around the league
- The Astros trounced the White Sox.
- Randy Arozarena raked against the Red Sox.
- He also stole home.
- Buster Posey has a shot at his fourth ring.
