Rays, Astros take first games of division round

Morning news and notes for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

By Matt Lyons
Division Series - Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians news

The Guardians in 2022? Some things to be done – Terry Pluto | Cleveland
Terry Pluto is talking to himself again. Among the interesting insights: He confirmed that the Guardians are unlikely to pick up Roberto Pérez’s option for next year, he expects the payroll to be higher than $70 million, and he doesn’t sound particularly optimistic about a José Ramírez extension.

Not a whole lot else, but José Tena is a High-A All-Star:

Around the league

