Dodgers walk off Cardinals, will play Giants in NLDS

Two-run homer by Chris Taylor in the ninth inning sends LA through to play the Giants.

Cleveland Guardians news

Baseball wars: Local filmmaker debuts film on fatal 1920 pitch that began Indians, Yankees rivalry

The reverberations of the death of Ray Chapman by pitch

Terry Francona confident he'll return as Cleveland Indians' manager in 2022

Cleveland manager Terry Francona is confident he'll return next season after missing most of the past two with serious health issues.

Ten quick hits from the Cleveland Guardians’ season wrap on 2021 - cleveland.com

Manager Terry Francona is making his way back, a search for a new hitting coach has started and there's money available to increase the payroll for 2022.

Cleveland Indians World Series champion, oldest former MLB player dies at 100 | WYTV

Eddie Robinson, who played in the 1948 World Series with Cleveland, had a long baseball career and died at age 100.

Cleveland Indians leave name behind as injury-plagued 2021 season ends

However, amid all the losing and due to some of the injuries, Cleveland's front office was able to make a thorough assessment of one of baseball's youngest rosters. There were growing pains, but if there's a silver lining, it's that some of them might be out of the way.

The Guardians in 2022? Some things to be done – Terry Pluto - cleveland.com

Pluto does a post mortem on the Guardians season.

Remembering Matt Loede

Beat writer Mandy Bell remembers Matt Loede.

Around the league