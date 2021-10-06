Yankees dominated by unknown team in AL Wild Card game

Two teams that we at CTC wish would be contracted faced off last night. The one from Boston made a laughingstock out of the one from New York. One of them had to win unfortunately, but at least this way the other one got embarrassed in the process.

Future Guardians hitting coach Kyle Schwarber, and xander Bogaerts homered for the winning team.

The other team had their prized asset on the mound, but that turned out to not matter, as Gerrit Cole only lasted 2+ innings. To say Nathan Eovaldi outpitched him would be making the understatement of the morning.

Around baseball

• Clayton Kershaw does not need surgery. He’ll look good replacing Plesac in our 2022 rotation after ZP is traded for Mike Trout.

Adam Wainwright will make $17.5M next season.

• Colorado extended two of their own as well, going $14.5M on CJ Cron and $50.5M on Antonio Senzatela.

• The Blue Jays astronomical run differential was not enough to get them into the postseason, and people are confused.

• Alcides Escobar was apparently good enough this year to get a contract for next year. Ya learn something new every day.

• Shin-Soo Choo went 20/20 at age 39.

