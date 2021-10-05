The MLB playoffs start today with the Wild Card Game featuring the Yankees versus the Red Sox. Gerrit Cole will pitch for New York and Nathan Eovaldi will start for Boston. The game will be on ESPN.
Cleveland Guardians news
DeMarlo Hale reflects on time filling in for Terry Francona
Should the Cleveland Indians trade a starting pitcher for a primo outfielder? Hey, Hoynsie - cleveland.com
People have questions...
Jose Ramirez, Emmanuel Clase, Cal Quantrill and Amed Rosario highlight Indians 2021 season: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga wrap up the Indians' 2021 campaign and look ahead to the Guardians' debut in 2022.
Cleveland Will Continue To Sell Indians Merch, Donate Proceeds To Charity
Cleveland fans will still be able to get Indians merch after the Guardians rebrand goes live ... with proceeds going to charity.
Progressive Field improvements, lease extension for Indians
Paying for improvements at Progressive Field led to a sometimes contentious hearing at Cleveland City Council on Monday. Gateway Economic Development Corporation is asking for millions of dollars to improve the ballpark and keep the Cleveland Indians, soon to be Guardians, for the next 15 years.
Around the league
