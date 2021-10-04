N&N: Aaron Civale throws gem in season finale

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Cleveland 6, Texas 0

We finished as winners! It seems wrong to be happy with an 80-82 record, but I’m certainly not hating it. Cautiously optimistic for next season!

Guardians News

Civale asks to start, rewards club with win | indians.com

Six scoreless innings from the right-hander.

DeMarlo Hale’s last day on the job and more | cleveland.com

Hale went 30-33 as acting manager. Also features a blurb from Jose Ramirez about wanting to stay in Cleveland his whole career. Pay the man!

With a Cleveland win and a San Diego Padres loss, the 2022 Guardians will select 16th overall in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Cleveland will also receive a Competitive Balance Round A selection which should fall between picks 35-40. — Willie Hood (@WillHoo99) October 3, 2021

Around the League