N&N: Aaron Civale throws gem in season finale

Here’s to more good than bad this week!
Cleveland 6, Texas 0
We finished as winners! It seems wrong to be happy with an 80-82 record, but I’m certainly not hating it. Cautiously optimistic for next season!
Guardians News
Civale asks to start, rewards club with win | indians.com
Six scoreless innings from the right-hander.
DeMarlo Hale’s last day on the job and more | cleveland.com
Hale went 30-33 as acting manager. Also features a blurb from Jose Ramirez about wanting to stay in Cleveland his whole career. Pay the man!
With a Cleveland win and a San Diego Padres loss, the 2022 Guardians will select 16th overall in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.— Willie Hood (@WillHoo99) October 3, 2021
Cleveland will also receive a Competitive Balance Round A selection which should fall between picks 35-40.
Around the League
- Playoff bracket set
- Toronto wins on final day but help doesn’t come, misses WC by one game
- Giants clinch NL West with 107th win
Loading comments...