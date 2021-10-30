Atlanta pitching dominates Houston in 2-0 shutout to take 2-1 Series lead

Atlanta 2 - Houston 0
Ian Anderson started and was removed after 5.0 no-hit innings, and the bullpen took it from there.
The Series continues tonight, with Zack Greinke v TBD
Guardians News
Cleveland Guardians name lawsuit filed by roller derby team | wkyc.com
The Cleveland Guardians roller derby team has filed a lawsuit against the Cleveland Guardians baseball team to block their name change.
Name game: Why the Cleveland Indians changed their name and why the Atlanta Braves didn’t - cleveland.com
One theory on the name that is changing and the name that will remain the same
Cleveland prospect Richie Palacios checks in from the Arizona Fall League: Podcast - cleveland.com
Joe Noga chats with Cleveland prospect Richie Palacios, who is tearing up the AFL for the Scottsdale Scorpions.
Around the League
- Henry Aaron honored at World Series
- PETA has a proposal
- Terry Pluto honors the Cleveland radio voices lost after the death of Mike Trivisonno
Loading comments...