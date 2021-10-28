 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Guardians pitching guru Ruben Niebla hired by Padres

Morning news and notes for Thursday, Oct. 28

Braves 2, Astros 7 (Series tied 1-1)
Michael Brantley came up big with two hits, including a two-out RBI in the second inning.

Padres finalize deal to make Ruben Niebla pitching coach | Cleveland
Well ... dang. Ruben Niebla, who is often credited as the architect behind Cleveland’s “pitching factory” returns to his home state of California to coach the Padres. Niebla spent 21 years in Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians sue Cleveland Guardians for rights to team name | Sportico
Sportico has some great insight into the trademark side of the Guardians-on-Guardians litigation.

