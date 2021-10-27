Atlanta takes Game 1 of World Series from Houston, 6-2

On May 21, 2021, Cleveland hosted Eddie Rosario’s former team, the Minnesota Twins, at Progressive Field. Rosario went 2-for-4 to raise his season average to .211. In the 4th inning, Phil Maton was summoned to get out of a jam. He couldn’t, and allowed 4 runs on 4 hits in one third of an inning. Minnesota won 10 to nothing.

Last night, Rosario and Maton faced eachother. In the World Series. We totally all saw this coming on that 21st day of Dellucci May Baseball.

Rosario, currently the best hitter baseball has seen since Ted Williams, doubled off Maton. He did it wearing a Braves uniform. Maton was wearing… orange????, along with his teammate Michael Brantley. Phil and Michael were no match for Eddie’s Braves, losing this opening game 6-2.

• Charlie Morton started for Atlanta, until a comebacker fractured his leg. Actually, and after a comebacker fractured his leg.

• Jorge Soler started for Atlanta, too, and hit a home run to start the game.

• Rosario also threw out a runner at second. He does it all, away from Tito and Ty.

Previously

• Ron Washington upped Atlanta’s shift usage, not gradually, but overnight.

• Hours prior to the first pitch, Rob Manfred made a fool of himself, and also said he didn’t market the game on a national basis.