N&N: San Diego showing interest in hiring away Cleveland’s Ruben Niebla

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Padres showing interest in hiring Cleveland’s Ruben Niebla as pitching coach | cleveland.com

From Paul Hoynes:

The Guardians have already watched the Chicago Cubs hire Carter Hawkins to be their General Manager. Now the San Diego Padres are close to hiring Ruben Niebla as their pitching coach.

Niebla just finished his 21st year with Cleveland and his second as the Guardians’ assistant pitching coach in the big leagues. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Sunday evening that the Padres had “locked in’ on Niebla as their next pitching coach.

It is not surprising and it’s not the first time Niebla, 49, has been courted by another big league club to be its pitching coach. The Indians are noted for developing starting pitching — either through the draft or trades — and Niebla has played a big role in that.