Houston shuts out Boston to become American League Champions

Houston 5 - Boston 0

Yordan Alvarez got 4 hits and Kyle Tucker 3 RBI to lead Houston to the World Series.

Los Angeles vs. Atlanta

TBD vs Ian Anderson. Atlanta leads the series 3 games to 2. Game time 8:08 p.m. ET in Atlanta

Cleveland Guardians news

Decision time approaching for Cleveland Guardians after a season of player evaluation - cleveland.com

By necessity, the Guardians put a lot of people in games in 2021 who may or may not have been ready to be there in an effort to see who could help them in the future. Here's how they did.

MLB mailbag: Eddie Rosario’s rebirth, potential Guardians trades and a salary floor? - cleveland.com

People have questions. Inexplicably, many ask Hoynesie.

Cleveland Arizona Fall League overview 2021

Richie Palacios come back from labrum surgery to become one of Cleveland's top prospects in the AFL.

Job Posting: Cleveland Guardians Baseball Research & Development Roles | FanGraphs Baseball

The Guardians are hiring.

Around the league