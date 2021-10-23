Houston shuts out Boston to become American League Champions

Houston 5 - Boston 0
Yordan Alvarez got 4 hits and Kyle Tucker 3 RBI to lead Houston to the World Series.
Los Angeles vs. Atlanta
TBD vs Ian Anderson. Atlanta leads the series 3 games to 2. Game time 8:08 p.m. ET in Atlanta
Cleveland Guardians news
Decision time approaching for Cleveland Guardians after a season of player evaluation - cleveland.com
By necessity, the Guardians put a lot of people in games in 2021 who may or may not have been ready to be there in an effort to see who could help them in the future. Here's how they did.
MLB mailbag: Eddie Rosario’s rebirth, potential Guardians trades and a salary floor? - cleveland.com
People have questions. Inexplicably, many ask Hoynesie.
Cleveland Arizona Fall League overview 2021
Richie Palacios come back from labrum surgery to become one of Cleveland's top prospects in the AFL.
Job Posting: Cleveland Guardians Baseball Research & Development Roles | FanGraphs Baseball
The Guardians are hiring.
Around the league
- Maybe, this is Dusty Baker’s year.
- Cliche watch — ALCS “didn’t end the way we wanted it to” for Red Sox.
- Houston has Rally Nuns. But we did it first with Sister Mary Assumpta.
- Whether or not you like them, the Astros really are this good.
Loading comments...