 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

One game away from the World Series for Atlanta, Houston

Morning news and notes for Oct. 21, 2021

By woodsmeister
Atlanta Braves defeated Los Angeles Dodgers 9-2 during game 4 of MLB baseball National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Atlanda 9 -Los Angeles 2
Eddie Rosario hits 2 home runs to lead Atlanta over LA. Atlanta leads series 3 games to 1.

Houston 9 - Boston 2
Houston gets to Chris Sale in beating Boston. Houston leads series 3 games to 2.

Cleveland Guardians news

Indians: Is Nolan Jones going to be able to live up to the hype?
Nolan Jones is pegged by many to be the Guardians’ best prospect but the third basemen struggled after being called up to Triple-A.

On Jack Graney’s legacy, the Arizona Fall League and the future of robot umpires: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at Graney's chances at receiving baseball's highest broadcasting honor.

How an Investment Group Nearly Changed the History of the Cleveland Guardians - HowTheyPlay

As a charter member of the American League in 1901, ownership of the Cleveland Guardians was nearly shifted to a public group just months into the season. Had that deal gone through, the history of the franchise could have taken a much different direction.

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...