One game away from the World Series for Atlanta, Houston

Atlanda 9 -Los Angeles 2

Eddie Rosario hits 2 home runs to lead Atlanta over LA. Atlanta leads series 3 games to 1.

Houston 9 - Boston 2

Houston gets to Chris Sale in beating Boston. Houston leads series 3 games to 2.

Cleveland Guardians news

Indians: Is Nolan Jones going to be able to live up to the hype?

Nolan Jones is pegged by many to be the Guardians’ best prospect but the third basemen struggled after being called up to Triple-A.

On Jack Graney’s legacy, the Arizona Fall League and the future of robot umpires: Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at Graney's chances at receiving baseball's highest broadcasting honor.

How an Investment Group Nearly Changed the History of the Cleveland Guardians - HowTheyPlay

As a charter member of the American League in 1901, ownership of the Cleveland Guardians was nearly shifted to a public group just months into the season. Had that deal gone through, the history of the franchise could have taken a much different direction.

Around the league