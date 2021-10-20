Not so fast on that Atlanta-Boston World Series

Bad day for the Eastern Divisions.
NL: Dodgers 6, Braves 5
- It was 2-0 Dodgers for three innings.
- It was 5-2 Braves for slightly longer.
- And then the 8th inning happened. LA scored 4 in the bottom of the inning.
- Kenley Jansen pitched a dominant 9th.
- Atlanta still leads the series 2-1, but they were a handful of outs away from a 3 games to 0 lead, which would have basically been 28-3.
AL: Astros 9, Red Sox 2
- It was 2-1 Boston after an inning.
- Houston finally started an actual known SP, but yanked Zack Greinke after 1.1 innings.
- It was still 2-1 after seven innings.
- Houston tied it in the 8th.
- And scored SEVEN in the 9th.
- Some questionable relief decisions by Boston picked up Kendall Graveman a W, but Houston couldn’t have done it without Phil Maton’s perfect 6th!
- Laz Diaz missed 23 (23!) calls.
Still the AL East:
- The Yankees ensured that their fans would hate them until at least Opening Day, by signing Aaric Boone to a 3-year extension. Any time the Yankees upset their fans is a good day for the rest of us.
