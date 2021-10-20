 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Not so fast on that Atlanta-Boston World Series

Morning N&N for October 20, 2021

By westbrook
MLB: ALCS-Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bad day for the Eastern Divisions.

NL: Dodgers 6, Braves 5

  • It was 2-0 Dodgers for three innings.
  • It was 5-2 Braves for slightly longer.
  • And then the 8th inning happened. LA scored 4 in the bottom of the inning.
  • Kenley Jansen pitched a dominant 9th.
  • Atlanta still leads the series 2-1, but they were a handful of outs away from a 3 games to 0 lead, which would have basically been 28-3.

AL: Astros 9, Red Sox 2

  • It was 2-1 Boston after an inning.
  • Houston finally started an actual known SP, but yanked Zack Greinke after 1.1 innings.
  • It was still 2-1 after seven innings.
  • Houston tied it in the 8th.
  • And scored SEVEN in the 9th.
  • Some questionable relief decisions by Boston picked up Kendall Graveman a W, but Houston couldn’t have done it without Phil Maton’s perfect 6th!
  • Laz Diaz missed 23 (23!) calls.

Still the AL East:

  • The Yankees ensured that their fans would hate them until at least Opening Day, by signing Aaric Boone to a 3-year extension. Any time the Yankees upset their fans is a good day for the rest of us.

