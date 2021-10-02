Five-run fifth inning helps Guardians clinch second place in AL Central

.Cleveland 9 - Texas 6
We’re number 2!
Today’s Baseball: Triston McKenzie v Jordan Lyles
Guardians Baseball News
James Karinchak promoted from Triple-A Columbus
James Karinchak version 1.5 looks good in return to Cleveland, pitching a scoreless inning with one strikeout.
José Ramírez leads Guardians past Rangers
Ramirez trying to keep the Indians focused on winning out and not individual statistics
Indians beat Texas Rangers 9-6 to clinch second in A.L. Central | wkyc.com
They must win their two remaining games to avoid their first losing record since 2012.
Around the League
