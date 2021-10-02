 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Five-run fifth inning helps Guardians clinch second place in AL Central

News and Notes for Saturday, October 2, 2021

By woodsmeister
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Indians Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

.Cleveland 9 - Texas 6

We’re number 2!

Today’s Baseball: Triston McKenzie v Jordan Lyles

Guardians Baseball News

James Karinchak promoted from Triple-A Columbus
James Karinchak version 1.5 looks good in return to Cleveland, pitching a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

José Ramírez leads Guardians past Rangers
Ramirez trying to keep the Indians focused on winning out and not individual statistics

Indians beat Texas Rangers 9-6 to clinch second in A.L. Central | wkyc.com
They must win their two remaining games to avoid their first losing record since 2012.

Around the League

