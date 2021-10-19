Red Sox administer 12-3 beating of the Astros to lead ALCS, 2 -1

Playoff baseball



Red Sox 12 - Astros 3

Red Sox lead ALCS 2 -1

NLCS resumes tonight, with the Braves having a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Minor League report, Oct. 18

CLEVELAND -- The Indians had a stretch of success over the last few years calling up young players like Francisco Lindor, José Ramírez, Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale from the Minors. So, who could be the next big name to come out of their system?

Does Cleveland Indians’ switch to the Guardians make a $435 million Progressive Field renovation more palatable to taxpayers? Experts weigh in. - cleveland.com

Cleveland.com spoke with two experts, one in business psychology and one in marketing, to get their takes.

Law's Aaron Perzanowski discusses how Cleveland’s Guardians of Traffic are prolific in local marketing and art The Daily

From the Case Western Daily.

Carter Hawkins introduced as Chicago Cubs GM after 14 seasons with Cleveland Indians

Carter Hawkins was formally introduced as the Cubs' new general manager on Monday, stepping into a position that had been open since Jed Hoyer was promoted to president of baseball operations almost a year ago.

Around the league