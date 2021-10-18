N&N: Braves take 2-0 lead in NLCS

Here’s to more good than bad this week!
Braves 5, Dodgers 4
- Braves ‘never quit,’ walk off LA again in Game 2 win
- Aggressive sends from 3rd base coach Ron Washington key rally
- Use of Scherzer, Urias backfires for Dodgers
Guardians Tweet of the Day
(We are so loaded up the middle. This is a good problem to have)
Working on #Indians/#Guardians top prospects list for 2022. My current SS ranks:— Indians Prospective (@indiansPro) October 18, 2021
Brayan Rocchio
Tyler Freeman
Gabriel Arias
Jose Tena
Angel Martinez
Carson Tucker
Gabriel Rodriguez
Milan Tolentino
Jake Fox
Dayan Frias
Angel Genao
Jose Fermin
Jose Pastrano
Fran Alduey
Jose Devers
Around the League
- MLB to require teams to provide housing for minor leaguers
- Mike Schildt expected to interview for Padres job
- Which Royals players will bounce back in 2022?
MLB is set to launch a new streaming service for fans to watch their team’s home games without a cable subscription next season. The price will vary based on the subscriber’s location, but it is expected to be $10-$20 per month.— MLB News Network (@newsnetworkmlb) October 17, 2021
